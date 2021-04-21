Peoples Bank OH Has $794,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after acquiring an additional 540,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $228.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

