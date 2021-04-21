Peoples Bank OH Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after buying an additional 370,884 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $514.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $470.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $325.21 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $245.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

