PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.