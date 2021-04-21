Peter B. Henry Sells 3,388 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.83. 553,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,426,487. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average of $135.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. United Bank increased its position in NIKE by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.