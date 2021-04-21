Peter Kies Sells 10,000 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,224,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,129,554. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 570,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,050,000 after purchasing an additional 530,752 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 396,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 368,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

