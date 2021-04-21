Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

