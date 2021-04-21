Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.95-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.97. Philip Morris International also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.55 EPS.

PM opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.17. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $94.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.25.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

