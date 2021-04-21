Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PM traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $94.22. 180,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,998. The company has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $94.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

