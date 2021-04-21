Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

PM stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.31. The company had a trading volume of 27,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average of $82.17. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

