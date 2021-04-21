PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Price Tops $5.47

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.47 or 0.00009956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $19,933.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00061873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.34 or 0.00278907 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $561.92 or 0.01022092 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00025176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,022.43 or 1.00081396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.62 or 0.00637750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

