Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

SO stock opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.