Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National HealthCare by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National HealthCare by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,820,000 after acquiring an additional 33,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National HealthCare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National HealthCare by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $259.83 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

