Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 48,825 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $198.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

