Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLYA. Macquarie increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PLYA opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 51,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.