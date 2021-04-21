PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 5.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. PLx Pharma has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $10.97.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 486,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PLx Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of PLx Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

