PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Update

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTE opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Analysts anticipate that PolarityTE will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

