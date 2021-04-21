Polkamarkets Market Capitalization Hits $32.98 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $32.98 million and $689,855.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002622 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00066934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00093648 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.40 or 0.00634314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00048324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.