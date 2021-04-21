PotlatchDeltic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,296 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,171% compared to the typical volume of 102 call options.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of PCH stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 92.4% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 51,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 21.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.