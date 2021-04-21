PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $195.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $173.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.61.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $169.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.75. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

