PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in PPL by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.43. The stock had a trading volume of 154,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,635. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

