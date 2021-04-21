Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,631. The company has a market capitalization of $992.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $69.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

