Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 48,999 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 117,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBI stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $278.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.83. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

