Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%.

Premier Financial stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 125,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

PFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 price target (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

