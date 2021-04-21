Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.73

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.73 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,783 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 34.33 ($0.45).

The firm has a market capitalization of £207.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.77.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

