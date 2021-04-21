Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys New Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $20,245,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $71,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,068,072 shares of company stock valued at $32,678,250. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIBN opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

