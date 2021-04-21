Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $275,000 Holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 39,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CALA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

