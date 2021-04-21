Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $356,000 Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 159,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $795.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

