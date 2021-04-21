Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $332,000 in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of SONO opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $535,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,134.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 545,034 shares of company stock worth $20,182,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.