Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 13,220 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of CIO opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $480.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1,108.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $11.53.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.