Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,763 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Fossil Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,114,841 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after buying an additional 212,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,478,935 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 190,785 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,549 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,787 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.