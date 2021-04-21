Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETS opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $623.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $2,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,800 shares in the company, valued at $15,369,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,440,300. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

