Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aegion were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aegion by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 174,559 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Aegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Aegion by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Aegion by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEGN stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. Aegion Co. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.03 million, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Aegion news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

