Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,889 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,889 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of ScanSource worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ScanSource by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Shares of SCSC opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $768.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.51.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.