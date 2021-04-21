Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Fulgent Genetics worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,411,000 after acquiring an additional 398,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 147,894 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $13,114,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 35,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.52. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

