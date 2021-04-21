ProPetro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 11,641 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 630% compared to the average volume of 1,594 call options.

NYSE PUMP opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $929.75 million, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PUMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research cut ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after buying an additional 67,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 173,650 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

