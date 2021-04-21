ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Holdings Boosted by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF makes up 2.7% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 74,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMDV traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.26. 37,558 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

