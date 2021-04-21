Protalix BioTherapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,147 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 300% compared to the average volume of 1,036 call options.

PLX traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 6,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,636. The company has a market cap of $263.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.