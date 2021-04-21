Protalix BioTherapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,147 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 300% compared to the average volume of 1,036 call options.

PLX traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 6,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,636. The company has a market cap of $263.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit