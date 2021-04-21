Provoco Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 40% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 58.4% lower against the dollar. One Provoco Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $149,901.39 and approximately $7,120.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00067374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $358.85 or 0.00663491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00048394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.88 or 0.07317853 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

