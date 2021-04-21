PTC (PTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. PTC has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.05-3.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.05-3.25 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTC opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.54 and its 200-day moving average is $119.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC has a twelve month low of $60.98 and a twelve month high of $149.26.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,549 shares of company stock worth $4,641,065 in the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

