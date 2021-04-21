Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Trading Down 6.1%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) shares were down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 1,222,658 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 373,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

LRTNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Pi Financial started coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

