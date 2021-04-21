Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $62,124,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 228.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,248 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,875 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,558,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,104. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.