Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

PMM opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.