Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Issued By KeyCorp

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for iQIYI in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for iQIYI’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IQ. HSBC downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iQIYI by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 176,795 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iQIYI by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in iQIYI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $70,264,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.