Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Molecular Templates, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Molecular Templates in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTEM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $446.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $401,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,051,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,595,187.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $935,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,456,469.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,560,774 shares of company stock worth $28,119,086. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

