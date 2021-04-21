Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Issued By Truist Securiti

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ryder System in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%.

R has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 107,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ryder System by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 340,893 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in Ryder System by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.