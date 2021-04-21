Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Falcon Minerals Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $373.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

