Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Cut by Scotiabank (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank analyst now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.73.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$37.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$26.70 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.13.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.05 billion.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at C$1,131,455.30.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

