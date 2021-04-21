Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for DCP Midstream, LP Lowered by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for DCP Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DCP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $26.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

