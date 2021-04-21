Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chevron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

CVX opened at $101.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.