Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Raised by Desjardins

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Desjardins increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$151.50.

Shares of GSY opened at C$139.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$128.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$35.26 and a 52-week high of C$151.87.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. Also, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

